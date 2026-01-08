Washington DC — The snatching of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife Cilia Adela Flores by US on January 3 was not merely a dramatic development in Washington's long-standing conflict with Caracas; it once again revealed deep fractures within the international — and even American — legal systems.

Many observers view the blatant abduction of the Venezuelan leader and his trial in New York as another event testing concepts of sovereignty, immunity, and the limits of using force outside the framework of a declared war.

While the administration of US President Donald Trump insists on describing the attack that also killed dozens of Venezuelans as a legitimate criminal procedure to hold a "criminal leader" accountable, international and constitutional law experts argue that what occurred represents a dangerous precedent.

In an exclusive interview with TRT World, Bruce Fein, who served as Associate Deputy Attorney General in the US Department of Justice during the Reagan administration and supervised the Department's litigation and vetting of candidates for the federal judiciary, described Maduro's abduction as "not law enforcement in any legal sense."

"International law does not recognise the right of any state to unilaterally issue an indictment and then invade another country to arrest the accused. This opens the door to invading any country in the world under the pretext of justice," argues Fein, who is part of Maduro's legal team.

Fein, an internationally renowned constitutional lawyer, scholar and author of "American Empire Before the Fall", adds "If this were law enforcement, we would have entered, arrested the accused, and left. You do not need to control the oil of an entire nation to arrest one person."

US special forces snatched Maduro and his wife in a lightning attack and whisked them to New York to face trial on drug and weapons charges, underscoring what Trump has called the "Donroe Doctrine" of US dominance over its backyard.

Maduro has denied all charges and was defiant in his first court appearance, during which he identified himself as the President of Venezuela and asserted that he was "kidnapped" from his home in Caracas.

The seizure of Maduro has exposed the fragility of the line between law enforcement and the exercise of hegemony.

The US administration did not stop at seizing the Venezuelan president; the attack was accompanied by a political discourse regarding control and the management of the Latin American country and its resources.

Since Maduro's removal, American officials have repeatedly asserted that the US will control Venezuela, which has the world's largest proven oil reserves, and wield significant influence over its interim government led by Maduro ally Delcy Rodriguez.

The US could run Venezuela and tap into its oil reserves for years, Trump said in an interview published on Thursday.

If this were law enforcement, we would have entered, arrested the accused, and left. You do not need to control the oil of an entire nation to arrest one person Bruce Fein

Head-of-state immunity

Internally, the operation raises constitutional questions that are equally grave.

The US Constitution grants Congress alone the power to declare war and does not authorise the president to use offensive force except in cases of self-defence.

Fein, who has testified before Congress over 200 times, presenting himself as a civil libertarian critical of US national security policy, emphasises that this condition does not apply to Venezuela.

"This is not self-defence. Venezuela was not attacking the United States. There was planning for weeks, and this makes what happened a flagrant violation of the War Power Clause in the Constitution," says Fein.

He adds that bypassing Congress cannot be justified by historical precedents.

"Repeating a violation does not make it constitutional. Just as a serial killer's actions do not become legal because they have been repeated several times."

At the heart of the case lies the issue of head-of-state immunity.

Customary international law grants sitting heads of state personal immunity before foreign courts.

This immunity, Fein explains, is not to protect individuals but to protect the international order itself.

"Immunity is not a personal privilege for the president; it is a tool to protect the sovereignty of states. If this principal falls, no leader in the world will be safe."