Iran has said that continued United States sanctions on its trade partners will not alter its policy, after President Donald Trump threatened to penalise countries or individuals dealing in Iranian oil.

"The continuation of these illegal behaviours will not change Iran's logical, legitimate and international law-based positions," a Iranian Foreign Ministry statement said, condemning what it called "pressure on Iran's trade and economic partners".

It added that such sanctions have created "deep suspicion and mistrust about the seriousness of America on the path of diplomacy".

On Thursday, Trump vowed to enforce sanctions and called for a global boycott of "any amount" of Iranian oil or petrochemicals.

"All purchases of Iranian Oil, or Petrochemical products, must stop, NOW!" Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform.

"Any Country or person who buys ANY AMOUNT of OIL or PETROCHEMICALS from Iran will be subject to, immediately, Secondary Sanctions," he added.

His remarks came after Iran confirmed the postponement of the next round of nuclear talks with the United States, which had been expected to be held on Saturday, with mediator Oman citing "logistical reasons".

Oman said the date for a new round "will be announced when mutually agreed".

'Just and balanced deal'

Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, who headed the Iranian delegation in the three rounds of talks held so far, said Iran was ready for a "just and balanced deal".

"There is no change in our determination to secure a negotiated solution," Araghchi said on X, adding that any deal should guarantee "an end to sanctions."