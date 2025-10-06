Israel deported on Monday 171 more international activists detained aboard an aid flotilla seeking to challenge an illegal blockade on Gaza.

An Israeli Foreign Ministry statement said that 171 activists from the Global Sumud Flotilla, including Swedish activist Greta Thunberg, were deported to Greece and Slovakia.

The ministry said the deportees were nationals of Greece, Italy, France, Ireland, Sweden, Poland, Germany, Bulgaria, Lithuania, Austria, Luxembourg, Finland, Denmark, Slovakia, Switzerland, Norway, the UK, Serbia, and the United States.

According to the British newspaper The Guardian, Thunberg told Swedish officials that she had been held in a cell infested with bedbugs and provided with insufficient food and water.

Separately, Turkish activist Ersin Celik told Anadolu that Israeli forces "severely tortured Greta before our eyes" and "made her crawl and made her kiss the Israeli flag."

Challenging illegal blockade