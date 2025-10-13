Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday called for greater representation for women in politics and government at a global women's summit in Beijing, a move he said would ensure that gender equality is "truly internalised" within society.

Xi also called for global support for the development of women and stressed that it was a shared responsibility of the international community, pledging $110 million to support global gender equality effort, including $10 million to the UN fund.

Xi said that over the next five years, “China will donate an additional 10 million US dollars to UN Women, and China will earmark $100 million from the Global Development and South-South Cooperation Fund for cooperation with international organisations on projects to promote women's and girls' development.”

The two-day "Global leaders meeting on women", held in conjunction with UN Women, aims to advance women's development further globally, promote gender equality, and foster the well-rounded development of women, authorities said.

Leaders from Iceland, Sri Lanka, Ghana, Dominica and Mozambique are attending, state media reported.

Xi said that countries needed to "broaden channels for women to participate in political and decision-making, and promote women's broad participation in national and social governance."

Peace and stability are prerequisites for women's all-round development, Xi said.

The summit comes as China has made great strides in educating women, who account for around 50 percent of students in higher education and around 43 percent of the total employed population.