At least 28 civilians have been killed, and 39 others injured, including 10 women, in attacks by the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in North Darfur.

The Sudan Doctors Network said in a statement on Tuesday that the fatalities were reported in a rocket attack on the town of Mustariha in western Sudan.

The attack also destroyed the area’s only health centre. Medical personnel were attacked, and one healthcare worker was detained and has been missing ever since, the group stated.

The medical group said the attack has caused a large wave of displacement to nearby villages and settlements amid already dire humanitarian conditions.

“These attacks constitute a fully fledged crime and a blatant violation of all humanitarian and international laws that criminalise attacks against civilians,” it added.

It appealed to the international community "to urgently take action to protect civilians displaced by this systematic assault, ensure the delivery of humanitarian and medical aid, and immediately work to stop the violations and hold RSF leaders directly responsible for this incident accountable, as it contravenes all international laws prohibiting attacks on civilians, their displacement, and intimidation."