US ponders requiring banks to collect citizenship data: report
US government considers implementing measures such as requiring banks to gather additional information from all customers to combat irregular immigration.
(FILE) A customer leaves a Bank of America ATM kiosk in Boston, Massachusetts, US. / Reuters
12 hours ago

The US government is considering executive action that would require banks to collect more information on their customers’ citizenship in order to combat irregular immigration, The Washington Post reported on Wednesday.

The measures being discussed include a possible executive order that would obligate banks to gather information from all customers and might mandate additional documentation, such as a passport, to confirm citizenship, an anonymous person familiar with the matter told the Post.

Individuals aware of the administration’s perspective said the specifics of any potential order or related action have not yet been finalised, according to the report.

It remains uncertain whether the order would merely require banks to obtain more detailed information from customers or extend to shutting down accounts of those unable to provide the additional documentation.

The White House declined to comment on the potential immigration-related executive order to the Post, which was earlier reported by the Wall Street Journal.

Another individual familiar with the administration’s internal discussions indicated that officials at the Treasury Department were also considering measures aimed at limiting undocumented immigrants’ access to bank accounts.

“Any reporting about potential policymaking that has not been officially announced by the White House is baseless speculation,” White House spokesman Kush Desai said.

If issued, the executive order would mark the latest step in the broader immigration enforcement efforts under US President Donald Trump’s administration.

Earlier this month, The Washington Post reported that the Internal Revenue Service improperly shared confidential tax records of thousands of individuals with immigration enforcement authorities.

Under current “know your customer” regulations, banks must obtain customers’ names, dates of birth, and addresses — details typically found on a driver’s license.

It is unclear how the order would address accounts held by noncitizens who are lawfully present in the country.

