The US government is considering executive action that would require banks to collect more information on their customers’ citizenship in order to combat irregular immigration, The Washington Post reported on Wednesday.

The measures being discussed include a possible executive order that would obligate banks to gather information from all customers and might mandate additional documentation, such as a passport, to confirm citizenship, an anonymous person familiar with the matter told the Post.

Individuals aware of the administration’s perspective said the specifics of any potential order or related action have not yet been finalised, according to the report.

It remains uncertain whether the order would merely require banks to obtain more detailed information from customers or extend to shutting down accounts of those unable to provide the additional documentation.

The White House declined to comment on the potential immigration-related executive order to the Post, which was earlier reported by the Wall Street Journal.

Another individual familiar with the administration’s internal discussions indicated that officials at the Treasury Department were also considering measures aimed at limiting undocumented immigrants’ access to bank accounts.