Iran condemns US travel ban as rooted in 'racist' mindset
Iran’s foreign ministry called the US travel ban discriminatory and said it reflects a supremacist mentality among American policymakers.
Iran’s foreign ministry called the ban a sign of supremacist American mentality. / Reuters
June 7, 2025

Tehran denounced on Saturday the US travel ban on Iranians and citizens of 11 other mostly Middle Eastern and African countries, saying Washington's decision was a sign of a "racist mentality".

Alireza Hashemi-Raja, the foreign ministry's director general for the affairs of Iranians abroad, called the measure, which takes effect June 9, "a clear sign of the dominance of a supremacist and racist mentality among American policymakers".

The decision "indicates the deep hostility of American decision-makers towards the Iranian and Muslim people", he added in a statement released by the ministry.

US President Donald Trump signed on Wednesday an executive order reviving sweeping restrictions that echo his first-term travel ban, justified on national security grounds following a firebomb attack at a pro-Israel rally in Colorado.

Hashemi-Raja said the policy "violates fundamental principles of international law" and deprives "hundreds of millions of people of the right to travel based solely on their nationality or religion".

The foreign ministry official said that the ban was discriminatory and would "entail international responsibility for the US government", without elaborating.

Trump’s ban

Apart from Iran, the US ban targets nationals of Afghanistan, Myanmar, Chad, Congo-Brazzaville, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Haiti, Libya, Somalia, Sudan and Yemen. A partial ban was imposed on travellers from seven other countries.

The United States is home to the largest Iranian community outside Iran.

According to figures from Tehran's foreign ministry, in 2020 there were some 1.5 million Iranians in the United States.

Iran and the US severed diplomatic ties shortly after the 1979 Revolution, and relations have remained deeply strained since.

