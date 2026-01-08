WORLD
2 min read
SDF shelling of Syria's Aleppo enters third day
Relentless attacks by the YPG/PKK -led terror group SDF have forced more than 3,000 civilians to flee their homes, Syrian authorities say.
SDF shelling of Syria's Aleppo enters third day
Members of civil defence help a woman during evacuation of civilians from Sheikh Maqsoud and Ashrafieh neighbourhoods, Aleppo, Syria, January 7 2026. / Reuters
January 8, 2026

The PKK/YPG terrorist group operating under the name of the SDF shelled residential neighbourhoods in Aleppo, northern Syria, for the third consecutive day on Thursday, Syrian media reported.

Alikhbaria TV said SDF forces targeted the Lairamoun area and the Shihan traffic circle in the city using machine-gun fire.

The shelling marked the latest SDF attacks in Aleppo, where at least six people have been killed and 39 others injured since Tuesday.

The broadcaster said civil defence teams and internal security forces continued evacuating civilians from the Ashrafiyah and Sheikh Maqsoud neighbourhoods through Al-Zohour Street due to SDF violations.

RelatedTRT World - Syria demands SDF pullout from Aleppo neighbourhoods as violence escalates

According to Syrian figures, more than 3,000 civilians have been displaced from their areas due to the SDF attacks.

RECOMMENDED

The violence has forced the provincial administration in Aleppo to extend the suspension of classes at public and private schools and universities in the city on Thursday.

On March 10, the Syrian presidency announced the signing of an agreement for the SDF's integration into state institutions, reaffirming the country's territorial unity and rejecting any attempts at division.

Syrian authorities say that in the months since, the SDF has shown no effort to meet the terms of the agreement.

The Syrian government has intensified efforts to maintain security across the country since the ouster of Bashar al Assad's regime on December 8 2024, after 24 years in power.

RelatedTRT World - SDF attacks shut Aleppo hospital: Syrian health official
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Russia will take measures, 'including military ones', if Greenland militarised: Lavrov
Multiple deaths as Cyclone Gezani hits Madagascar's east coast
Türkiye's Erdogan urges unity, lasting peace in Syria, warns against 'maximalist demands'
Ethiopia seeks united Africa against external pressure
Britney Spears sells music catalogue rights: US media
Myanmar junta air strikes kill five civilians as conflict escalates
US grand jury refuses to indict Democrats over military 'illegal orders' video
Philippines urges China to keep rhetoric 'calm' as tensions rise
UNRWA chief condemns Israel's West Bank actions as 'blow to international law'
Australia demands charges over Israel's Gaza strike that killed Australian aid worker
Britain to reinforce Norway with more troops over Russia concerns
US cautions Bangladesh over China ties, offers alternative defence support
Indonesia's Mount Semeru erupts five times, sends ash 1,000 metres high
'It's time to get aggressive': Bodycam footage undermines DHS account of Chicago shooting
South Korea, Netherlands launch trade and AI talks