The PKK/YPG terrorist group operating under the name of the SDF shelled residential neighbourhoods in Aleppo, northern Syria, for the third consecutive day on Thursday, Syrian media reported.

Alikhbaria TV said SDF forces targeted the Lairamoun area and the Shihan traffic circle in the city using machine-gun fire.

The shelling marked the latest SDF attacks in Aleppo, where at least six people have been killed and 39 others injured since Tuesday.

The broadcaster said civil defence teams and internal security forces continued evacuating civilians from the Ashrafiyah and Sheikh Maqsoud neighbourhoods through Al-Zohour Street due to SDF violations.

Related TRT World - Syria demands SDF pullout from Aleppo neighbourhoods as violence escalates

According to Syrian figures, more than 3,000 civilians have been displaced from their areas due to the SDF attacks.