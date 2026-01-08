The PKK/YPG terrorist group operating under the name of the SDF shelled residential neighbourhoods in Aleppo, northern Syria, for the third consecutive day on Thursday, Syrian media reported.
Alikhbaria TV said SDF forces targeted the Lairamoun area and the Shihan traffic circle in the city using machine-gun fire.
The shelling marked the latest SDF attacks in Aleppo, where at least six people have been killed and 39 others injured since Tuesday.
The broadcaster said civil defence teams and internal security forces continued evacuating civilians from the Ashrafiyah and Sheikh Maqsoud neighbourhoods through Al-Zohour Street due to SDF violations.
According to Syrian figures, more than 3,000 civilians have been displaced from their areas due to the SDF attacks.
The violence has forced the provincial administration in Aleppo to extend the suspension of classes at public and private schools and universities in the city on Thursday.
On March 10, the Syrian presidency announced the signing of an agreement for the SDF's integration into state institutions, reaffirming the country's territorial unity and rejecting any attempts at division.
Syrian authorities say that in the months since, the SDF has shown no effort to meet the terms of the agreement.
The Syrian government has intensified efforts to maintain security across the country since the ouster of Bashar al Assad's regime on December 8 2024, after 24 years in power.