Secretary of State Marco Rubio has visited occupied East Jerusalem, giving US backing to an illegal Jewish settler-led project that critics say undermines prospects for a future Palestinian state.

The visit on Monday, from which international and local media were barred, marked the latest endorsement by the Trump administration of initiatives that opponents say are aimed at cementing Israel's claims to East Jerusalem.

The so-called City of David archaeological park, located under the village of Silwan, sits in the shadow of the elevated compound of Haram al-Sharif, also known as the Noble Sanctuary, near the Al Aqsa Mosque.

The global heritage body UNESCO opposed the construction of the park in the Palestinian neighbourhood of Silwan.

The visit comes ahead of a meeting of world leaders at the United Nations in New York this month, where Britain, France, Canada, Australia and Belgium are expected to formally recognise a Palestinian state, which Israel rejects.

Rubio has said that the move will only encourage Israel to take its own actions to prevent the formation of a Palestinian state.

Residents and Israeli advocacy groups say the excavations under Silwan have been conducted beneath Palestinian homes without consulting residents and do not meet the standards of professional archaeology.

Fakhri Abu Diab, an activist from Silwan, said the excavations were conducted without transparency and contravened international law on occupied territories.