Iran plans to hold joint naval exercises with China and Russia in the northern Indian Ocean region in mid-February, Iranian media reported on Saturday amid elevated tensions with the US.

The semi-official Tasnim news agency said the eighth edition of the joint drills, known as the “Maritime Security Belt”, will bring together naval units from the three countries.

The exercise will involve units from Iran’s regular navy and the naval forces of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), alongside naval forces from China and Russia, the report added.

The mid-February drills will be held in the northern Indian Ocean.