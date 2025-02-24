The Palestinian resistance group Hamas has said that it will not engage in any new negotiations until Israel honours its obligations under a Gaza ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement.

"The resistance will not engage in any new negotiations unless the occupation adheres to the agreement and implements the first-phase obligations," Hamas spokesperson Abdel Latif al-Qanou said in a statement on Monday.

"The failure to implement the humanitarian protocol and the delayed release of prisoners…is evidence of the occupation's intention to disrupt the agreement," he added.​​​​​​​

On Saturday, Israel delayed the release of 620 Palestinian prisoners from its jails in exchange for six Israeli captives and four bodies released by Hamas, citing what it called "degrading handover ceremonies."

The Hamas spokesperson warned that Israel’s failure to fully implement the terms of the Gaza deal “does not serve efforts to complete the release of the remaining Israeli captives."

Israel's genocidal war

He accused Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of serving his personal agenda and disregarding the lives of Israeli captives.