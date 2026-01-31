Kiev's metro system temporarily closed due to power shortages, the operator has said, amid recent Russian attacks on Ukrainian energy infrastructure.
"Due to a power outage from external power supply centres, train service and escalator operation have been temporarily suspended in the metro," Kiev Metro said in a post on Facebook on Saturday.
The system will serve as a shelter until power resumes, Kiev mayor Vitali Klitschko said in a post on Telegram.
The Kiev metro is a vital transport artery for the capital and rarely pauses operations, even during intense Russian bombardment.
Around 800,000 passengers use the system daily, according to data published last year. Many of them rely on it to commute to work.
Moldova
Residents also use its 52 stations as bomb shelters during Russian attacks.
Meanwhile, Moldova said that problems in Ukraine's power grid led to the emergency shutdown of the country’s energy system on Saturday.
According to the energy ministry's statement on the Telegram app, the voltage has dropped on a power line. The ministry added that power has already been restored in some settlements.
Russia has hit Ukrainian energy infrastructure throughout its nearly four-year war, but Kiev says this winter has been the toughest yet, as attacks cut power and heating to millions during sub-zero temperatures.
The Kremlin said on Friday that President Vladimir Putin had agreed to stop striking Kiev for a week until Sunday following a request from his US counterpart Donald Trump.