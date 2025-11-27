WAR ON GAZA
2 min read
Vietnam's top diplomat reiterates support for independent Palestinian state
Hanoi’s top diplomat Le Hoai Trung expresses readiness to aid Gaza reconstruction, reiterates support for two-state solution under international law.
Vietnam's top diplomat reiterates support for independent Palestinian state
"Vietnam has always consistently supported the just struggle of the Palestinian people for independence and national self-determination," he said. / AP
November 27, 2025

Vietnam has reiterated its support for a two-state solution, including the establishment of an independent Palestinian state with pre-1967 borders, local media reported.

The reiteration was expressed by Vietnam's top diplomat Le Hoai Trung in talks with his Palestinian counterpart Varsen Aghabekian Shahin, who arrived in Hanoi on her maiden visit on Wednesday, local English news site Voice of Vietnam reported on Thursday.

Trung said that Vietnam is ready to participate in the reconstruction of war-torn Gaza.

He emphasised Vietnam's stance of supporting the two-state solution, including the establishment of an independent Palestinian state with the pre-1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital, on the basis of international law and relevant UN resolutions.

"Vietnam has always consistently supported the just struggle of the Palestinian people for independence and national self-determination," he said.

RECOMMENDED

Shahin, in return, thanked Hanoi for its "valuable" support for the "just" struggle of the Palestinian people.

She emphasised that Vietnam and Palestine share the same aspiration for national independence, and hopes that Vietnam will continue to support Palestine in the future, contributing to ending the conflict.

The two ministers also discussed and agreed on specific measures to promote cooperation between Vietnam and Palestine, including increasing high-level delegation exchanges, improving the effectiveness of economic cooperation, and expanding cooperation in education and training and people-to-people exchanges.

Trung and Shahin also signed a visa exemption agreement for diplomatic passport holders of each country.

Explore
US CENTCOM warns it won't 'tolerate unsafe' actions by Iran's Revolutionary Guard
Trump administration approves $6.67B arms sale to Israel amid heightened Middle East tensions
Anti-ICE protests sweep US cities as DOJ opens probe into Pretti killing
UN warns winter turning deadly in Gaza after claiming lives of 11 children
More than 200 killed in coltan mine collapse in eastern DRC
Putin meets Iran's top security official as Trump steps up pressure on Tehran
Iran wants deal, US 'armada' bigger than Venezuela raid — Trump
UN appeals for urgent aid as severe floods uproot 100,000 in Mozambique
Tesla surges on SpaceX merger buzz as Elon Musk eyes bigger empire
UN chief warns global body faces 'imminent financial collapse' as unpaid dues mount
Spain's Sanchez pushes back against Musk’s criticism of migration policy
South Africa orders Israeli envoy to leave over 'series of violations'
US justice department releases 3 million new pages of Epstein files, shedding new light on case
Syria's president marks first year in office, vows justice-led development
Former CNN star journalist Don Lemon arrested over ICE protests