At least six people were crushed to death on Wednesday after a crowd of job seekers surged through stadium gates during a military recruitment event in the Ghanaian capital, Accra, the army said.

Twenty-two people were wounded in the stampede at the El-Wak Sports Stadium, with at least five in critical condition, Ghana military hospital official Evelyn Abraham-Kwabiah told AFP.

Five people were also injured in a similar stampede in Kumasi, in the southern region of the country.

The army said in a separate statement on Wednesday afternoon that it has suspended the recruitment exercise and set up a committee to probe the cause of the "unfortunate incident".

At the 37 Military Hospital in Accra, scenes of grief and confusion unfolded as families crowded the emergency ward, desperate for news of their loved ones.

Relatives wept openly, clutching phones and identity cards, while medical teams hurried stretchers through the packed corridors.

Security officers struggled to control the swelling crowd outside the casualty unit, where dozens of people pressed against barricades for information.