BIZTECH
2 min read
Trump threatens EU, Canada with additional tariffs if they work against US
“If the European Union works with Canada in order to do economic harm to the USA, large scale Tariffs, far larger than currently planned, will be placed on them both...," Trump says.
00:00
Trump threatens EU, Canada with additional tariffs if they work against US
Ogłoszenie Trumpa spotkało się z natychmiastową krytyką i wywołało obawy wśród kluczowych globalnych partnerów handlowych./ Zdjęcie: AP / AP
March 27, 2025

US President Donald Trump has threatened the EU and Canada with “large scale” tariffs if they collaborate to economically harm the US.

“If the European Union works with Canada in order to do economic harm to the USA, large scale Tariffs, far larger than currently planned, will be placed on them both in order to protect the best friend that each of those two countries has ever had!,” Trump said in a post on the social media platform Truth Social on Thursday.

Trump signed an executive order on Wednesday imposing 25 percent tariffs on imports of foreign-made cars and light trucks as he continued his global import duty push.

Trump's announcement was met with immediate backlash and raised concerns among important global trade allies.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen expressed deep regrets in response to the latest tariffs.

“I deeply regret the US decision to impose tariffs on EU automotive exports. Tariffs are taxes – bad for businesses, worse for consumers, in the US and the EU,” she said on X.

RECOMMENDED

Canada’s Prime Minister Mark Carney called the move a “direct attack” on Canadian workers. “We will defend our workers. We will defend our companies. We will defend our country – and we will defend it together,” he said.

China, on the other hand, criticised Trump’s decision.

"There are no winners in a trade war or a tariff war. No country's development and prosperity has been achieved by imposing tariffs," Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun said at a regular news briefing.

RelatedTRT Global - Trump orders 25% tariffs on foreign-built cars, light trucks

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
Explore
Israeli minister orders assault in occupied West Bank village after two killed
Putin aide in talks with US officials as Zelenskyy set to meet Trump on Ukraine peace plan
Deadly blast hits mosque in Syria's Homs during Friday prayers
Türkiye detains another suspected Daesh militant over alleged New Year attack plot
Iran says foreign tanker seized with 4 million litres of 'smuggled fuel' in the Gulf
Malaysia's ex-PM Najib convicted in 1MDB corruption trial
North Korea's Kim pushes to expand missile, shell production to strengthen 'war deterrence'
South Korean ex-president faces 10-year prison sentence over martial law bid
Cambodia accuses Thailand of escalating border attacks despite ongoing military talks
Japan okays record $58 billion defence budget for fiscal 2026 amid China tensions
Israeli settlers expand illegal outpost on seized land in occupied West Bank
Trump announces US strikes against Daesh targets in Nigeria
US voices concern over Cambodia–Thailand clashes, offers to facilitate talks
Israeli aggression causes $7M in losses to Palestinian farmland in one week
Israel will 'never leave' Gaza, defence minister says