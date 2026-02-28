A cargo plane has crashed moments after takeoff near Bolivia’s capital, damaging about a dozen vehicles on a highway and leaving at least 15 people dead, an official said.

Fire Chief Pavel Tovar did not clarify on Friday if the dead were in the plane or in the cars on the highway near the airport in Bolivia's capital of La Paz.

The aircraft skidded off the runway, striking vehicles in the city of El Alto, which neighbours La Paz, before coming to rest in an adjacent field, according to images circulating on social media.

Debris from the aircraft, destroyed cars, and bodies littered the road. According to Tovar, at least 15 vehicles were involved.