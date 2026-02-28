AMERICAS
Casualties as Bolivia plane carrying cash crashes on cars
Cargo plane crashes shortly after takeoff in El Alto city, killing at least 15 people, official says.
The aircraft was transporting new banknotes to the interior of the country, local media station Unitel says. / TRT World
15 hours ago

A cargo plane has crashed moments after takeoff near Bolivia’s capital, damaging about a dozen vehicles on a highway and leaving at least 15 people dead, an official said.

Fire Chief Pavel Tovar did not clarify on Friday if the dead were in the plane or in the cars on the highway near the airport in Bolivia's capital of La Paz.

The aircraft skidded off the runway, striking vehicles in the city of El Alto, which neighbours La Paz, before coming to rest in an adjacent field, according to images circulating on social media.

Debris from the aircraft, destroyed cars, and bodies littered the road. According to Tovar, at least 15 vehicles were involved.

Firefighters managed to extinguish the flames engulfing the aircraft.

The plane, a Hercules aircraft belonging to the Bolivian air force, was transporting new banknotes from the Central Bank to other cities.

A large amount of money was scattered outside the airport, and hundreds of people rushed to collect the spilled bills, according to images circulating on social media. Police had to use riot gear to disperse the crowd.

Authorities temporarily suspended all flights to and from the terminal.

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
