Ticket shock as FIFA World Cup resale market drives prices sky high
Ticket prices for 2026 World Cup skyrocketed on FIFA's official resale platform, with seats for final reaching an eye-watering $143,750.
FIFA has imposed a 15 per cent fee on both buyers and sellers, effectively collecting an extra $30 for every $100 in resales on the platform. [File] / Reuters
21 hours ago

Ticket prices for the 2026 World Cup have surged on FIFA's official resale platform, with seats for many matches listed at several times their face value even though most tickets have only recently been distributed following the end of the main sales phase in January.

Weeks after FIFA President Gianni Infantino warned that tickets on resale sites were likely to carry an exorbitant price tag, those fears have materialised on world football's own platform.

As of Wednesday, a "category three" seat for the opening game between Mexico and South Africa at Mexico City's Azteca Stadium on 11 June was listed at $5,324, compared with an original price of $895.

A category three seat for the World Cup final on 19 July in East Rutherford, New Jersey, was advertised at $143,750 — more than 41 times its original face value of $3,450.

The cheapest available ticket for the final was listed at $9,775.

In rare cases, some prices have fallen.

A ticket for Austria's group match with Jordan at Levi's Stadium in California was offered at $552 despite costing the original buyer $620.

FIFA states in its terms that it acts only as a facilitator — charging a 15 percent fee — and that resellers determine prices.

"Generally speaking, the pricing model adopted for FIFA World Cup 26 reflects the existing market practice for major entertainment and sporting events," FIFA said.

The resale market is unregulated in the United States and Canada.

In Mexico, reselling above face value is prohibited only when the ticket is purchased locally in Mexican currency.

FIFA says it applies "variable pricing" during sales phases, but not "a dynamic pricing model".

