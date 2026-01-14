Two-thirds of a vital $105 billion (90 billion euros) EU loan for Ukraine will go to cover Kiev's military apparatus, with the rest earmarked for general budget support, Brussels said on Wednesday.

Agreed by EU member states in December after months of diplomatic wrangling, the loan offers cash-strapped Ukraine a desperately needed lifeline as Russia's war on its neighbour grinds towards its fifth year.

"With this support, we make sure that Ukraine can, on one hand, bolster its defence on the battlefield and strengthen its defence capabilities, so its military needs, and on the other hand, keep the state and basic services running," EU chief Ursula von der Leyen told reporters.

Von der Leyen said the funds will be used to buy weapons mainly from Ukraine and European nations, something France and others have long said is key to bolstering the EU's defence industry and easing dependence on the United States.

But if the necessary equipment were not to be readily available in Europe, it would be occasionally possible for Kiev to shop outside the continent, the commission president added.