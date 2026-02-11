The Myanmar air force has carried out air strikes in central Myanmar, killing at least five civilians and injuring 13 others.

The junta’s air force targeted Chatkan village in Pauk Township, Magway Region, on Tuesday, local outlet DVB said on Wednesday.

“One of the bombs landed on a shop, killing five people instantly,” a humanitarian aid worker in Chatkan said, adding that three of the 13 injured civilians were in “critical condition.”

Ten other people were also injured in the bombing.

The area is partially controlled by the People’s Defence Force (PDF). Formed in 2021, the PDF is the armed wing of Myanmar’s National Unity Government, established to fight the military junta after the February 1 2021 coup.