TRT World’s freelance journalist Yahya Barzaq was killed in an Israeli airstrike in Deir al-Balah, central Gaza.

Barzaq was on assignment documenting the war’s impact on civilians when an Israeli strike hit a cafe where he was reportedly uploading footage.

He was among five people killed in the attack, according to Palestinian media.

Medics said at least 58 more Palestinians, including a pregnant woman and a child, were killed Tuesday in new Israeli strikes across the Gaza.

Palestinian outlets reported that the strike in Deir al-Balah also targeted a carpentry workshop.

Barzaq and others were killed near the city’s Environment Street.

In his final posts on Instagram, Barzaq said he had been forced to flee Gaza City to the south due to Israeli bombardment and threats of forced displacement.

"My body was displaced to the south, but my heart is still in Gaza City," he wrote.

Türkiye condemns attack

Burhanettin Duran, Head of Communications for the Republic of Türkiye, called Barzaq "a courageous voice who pursued the truth in the shadow of occupation and oppression."