Lebanese President Joseph Aoun has stressed that Israeli attacks will not achieve their goals, saying Lebanon is ready to resume negotiations to halt the Israeli escalation.

“I informed the major powers and the United Nations of Lebanon’s full readiness to resume negotiations and discuss the necessary security measures to stop Israel’s dangerous escalation," Aoun said on Monday during a meeting with the ambassadors of Denmark, Sweden, and Norway, as cited by the state news agency NNA.

“Lebanon’s position remains firm, as reflected in the Cabinet decision last week, regarding Lebanon’s full and final commitment to the provisions of the ceasefire agreement reached in November 2024, which preserves peace and stability, in exchange for Israel’s obligation to halt its attacks across all Lebanese territory," he added.

Despite a ceasefire agreement with Hezbollah since November 2024, Israel has continued near-daily violations that have left hundreds dead and wounded.

Israeli air strikes have killed more than 400 people and displaced thousands across Lebanon since Monday amid cross-border attacks with Hezbollah.