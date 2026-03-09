MIDDLE EAST
2 min read
Lebanon ready to restart talks to stop deadly Israeli escalation: Aoun
⁠"I informed the major powers and UN of Lebanon’s full readiness to resume negotiations and discuss the necessary security measures to stop Israel's dangerous escalation," says Lebanese President Joseph Aoun.
Lebanon ready to restart talks to stop deadly Israeli escalation: Aoun
Israeli airstrikes have killed more than 400 people and displaced thousands across Lebanon since Monday. / Reuters
11 hours ago

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun has stressed that Israeli attacks will not achieve their goals, saying Lebanon is ready to resume negotiations to halt the Israeli escalation.

“I informed the major powers and the United Nations of Lebanon’s full readiness to resume negotiations and discuss the necessary security measures to stop Israel’s dangerous escalation," Aoun said on Monday during a meeting with the ambassadors of Denmark, Sweden, and Norway, as cited by the state news agency NNA.

“Lebanon’s position remains firm, as reflected in the Cabinet decision last week, regarding Lebanon’s full and final commitment to the provisions of the ceasefire agreement reached in November 2024, which preserves peace and stability, in exchange for Israel’s obligation to halt its attacks across all Lebanese territory," he added.

Despite a ceasefire agreement with Hezbollah since November 2024, Israel has continued near-daily violations that have left hundreds dead and wounded.

Israeli air strikes have killed more than 400 people and displaced thousands across Lebanon since Monday amid cross-border attacks with Hezbollah.

RelatedTRT World - Israel's unlawful use of white phosphorus in new Lebanon attacks 'extremely alarming': Rights group
RECOMMENDED

Broader regional tensions

The escalation flared up since Israel and the US launched a joint attack on Iran, killing more than 1,200 people, including Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

Tehran retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf countries that are home to US military assets​​​​​​.

Israel has killed more than 4,000 people and wounded around 17,000 during its aggression in Lebanon that began in October 2023 and escalated into a full-scale war in September 2024.

RelatedTRT World - Lebanon says Israeli missile attacks wounded UN peacekeepers from Ghana
SOURCE:AA
Explore
NATO launches Arctic drills focused on civilians
Iran threatens to seize assets of citizens abroad 'guilty of collaborating' with US and Israel
Bangladesh shuts all universities to save energy amid fuel crisis
Oil just breached $100 as US-Israeli war on Iran enters 10th day. Here are the repercussions
Belgium synagogue damaged in explosion, no wounded: police
Footage shows US missile hitting near Iranian elementary school — report
Israel preparing for at least month-long war with Iran: Report
US, South Korea kick off major springtime military drills
Trump claims US sank Iran’s navy, destroyed most missile launch platforms
US orders embassy staff members to leave Saudi Arabia as war on Iran continues
Who is Mojtaba Khamenei, Iran's new supreme leader?
Oil prices surge past $105 a barrel as war on Iran continues
Iran says US attack on warship off Sri Lanka killed 104
Erdogan pays tribute to grieving mothers on International Women’s Day
Trump, Starmer hold call after US president's 'once great ally' jibe