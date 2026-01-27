Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has said the Kingdom will not allow its airspace or territory to be used for any military actions against Iran.
The remarks came during a phone call between the crown prince, who also serves as prime minister, and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported on Tuesday.
Bin Salman affirmed "the Kingdom's position on respecting the sovereignty of the Islamic Republic of Iran," stressing that Saudi Arabia "will not allow the use of its airspace or territory in any military actions against the Islamic Republic of Iran or any attacks by any party, regardless of their destination."
He also reiterated Saudi Arabia's support for "any efforts aimed at resolving disputes through dialogue in a manner that enhances security and stability in the region."