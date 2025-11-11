Twenty-seven inmates were found hanged on Sunday at a prison in Machala, the capital of Ecuador’s El Oro province in what officials described as another deadly outbreak of gang-related violence.

The National Service for Comprehensive Attention to Persons Deprived of Liberty (SNAI) said in a statement on X that the victims died due to asphyxiation and "immediate death by hanging."

There were no other details about how the prisoners died.

The deaths came hours after a prison clash the same day that left four inmates dead and injured 33 prisoners and one police officer.

The SNAI said the initial violence was linked to a “reorganisation of prisoners” ahead of the opening of a new maximum-security facility built under President Daniel Noboa’s administration.