AMERICAS
2 min read
27 inmates found hanged in Ecuador prison after riot as gang violence escalates
The deaths came hours after a prison clash the same day that left four inmates dead and injured 33 prisoners and one police officer.
27 inmates found hanged in Ecuador prison after riot as gang violence escalates
Workers remove belongings from the prison where inmates were killed during clashes between prisoners in Machala, Ecuador, November 10, 2025. / AP
November 11, 2025

Twenty-seven inmates were found hanged on Sunday at a prison in Machala, the capital of Ecuador’s El Oro province in what officials described as another deadly outbreak of gang-related violence.

The National Service for Comprehensive Attention to Persons Deprived of Liberty (SNAI) said in a statement on X that the victims died due to asphyxiation and "immediate death by hanging."

There were no other details about how the prisoners died.

The deaths came hours after a prison clash the same day that left four inmates dead and injured 33 prisoners and one police officer.

The SNAI said the initial violence was linked to a “reorganisation of prisoners” ahead of the opening of a new maximum-security facility built under President Daniel Noboa’s administration.

RelatedTRT World - Deadly riot breaks out again in Ecuadorian prisons
RECOMMENDED

Elite police units were deployed “immediately” to restore order, detaining seven people for prosecution.

Ecuador’s prison system has faced years of escalating violence driven by powerful drug gangs.

The country has been under a state of internal armed conflict since January 2024, when President Noboa placed the military in charge of the prisons.

The Machala incident follows a September 2025 riot in the city of Esmeraldas that killed at least 17 inmates, and another deadly clash at the same Machala facility just three days earlier that left 14 dead.

Since 2021, more than 500 inmates have been killed in Ecuador’s prisons, according to official figures. The deadliest incident occurred that year in Guayaquil, when over 100 inmates died in a large-scale riot between rival gangs.

Despite heavy military and police deployments, violence continues to plague the prison system, highlighting deep structural failures and ongoing gang control within detention centres.

RelatedTRT World - Gunmen kill seven in Ecuador amid escalating gang violence
SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
Explore
Here's a look into Türkiye's deepening ties with Saudi Arabia as Erdogan heads to Riyadh
Iraq starts investigations into Daesh detainees moved from Syria
Japan retrieves deep-sea rare earth sediment in bid to cut reliance on China
Transport workers walk off job across Germany, disrupting buses and trams nationwide
Ukrainian drone strike kills two in Russia
China executes four gang leaders linked to Myanmar scam networks
Nepal arrests tourism executives in alleged fake mountain rescue fraud
By Staff Reporter
Interpol hunts Indonesia’s ‘gasoline godfather’ in $17B graft case
Measles sparks lockdown at Texas ICE detention centre
South Korean defence giant eyes broader Nordic security partnership following Norway rocket deal
Bad Bunny shouts 'ICE out' to cheers at Grammys
Two US federal agents identified in Minneapolis shooting: report
Nigerian troops kill key Boko Haram commander, ten other terrorists
Trump draws curtains on Kennedy Center arts complex for two years
Former UK envoy to US resigns from Labour Party over Epstein links