Russian forces have pushed deeper into the eastern Ukrainian city of Pokrovsk, with footage showing troops entering on motorbikes and atop battered vehicles, as fierce fighting continues despite worsening weather conditions.

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Tuesday that the situation in Pokrovsk remained “difficult” and that bad weather was "favouring Russian attacks," which he said were increasing in both the Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia regions.

In a social media post after speaking to his top commander, General Oleksandr Syrskyi, Zelenskyy added that Ukrainian troops "continue to destroy the occupiers" despite mounting pressure.

Russia said its troops had entered Pokrovsk, long dubbed "the gateway to Donetsk," and were advancing north toward the remaining Ukrainian strongholds of Kramatorsk and Sloviansk.

Taking Pokrovsk would mark Moscow’s biggest territorial gain in the Donetsk region in nearly a year.

Russian war bloggers published videos showing soldiers riding motorbikes and clinging to the roofs of wrecked cars as they entered the fog-shrouded city.

Moscow’s Defence Ministry said its troops had seized 256 buildings in Pokrovsk and taken full control of the city’s eastern sector.

Ukrainian denial