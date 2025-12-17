WORLD
Muslim Uber driver targeted in Montreal: rights group
National Council of Canadian Muslims warns of rising anti-Muslim hostility, urges leaders to condemn attack, ensure accountability.
December 17, 2025

​​A Muslim Uber driver was targeted in a violent attack last week in Montreal, raising concerns about rising anti-Muslim hatred in Quebec and Canada, according to a statement from the National Council of Canadian Muslims (NCCM).

NCCM said the driver narrowly escaped an attempt on his life after a passenger allegedly demanded he disclose his faith before threatening him with the words, “I’m going to slit your throat.”

The attack was prevented by the intervention of another passenger, averting serious injury, it added.

“It is deeply troubling to see something like this happen here, in our own province of Quebec. Muslims are not a threat. It is time for our political leaders to say this clearly and take action to stop the rise of hatred,” Stephen Brown, NCCM’s CEO, said in a statement.

NCCM said no one in Quebec should fear for their life because of their religion and emphasised that more information is still being verified.

The group said it is in contact with law enforcement to ensure the suspect is held accountable and urged Quebec leaders to strongly condemn the attack and take concrete measures to reduce tensions across the province.

RelatedTRT World - Islamophobic, anti-Palestine hate crimes surged by 1,800% in Canada since October 7 — report
