Iranian and European officials' meeting ended in Istanbul, where they discussed the status of Iran’s nuclear programme and ways to prevent further escalation.

Following a meeting between deputy foreign ministers of Iran, the UK, France, and Germany at the Iranian Consulate General in the Turkish metropolis of Istanbul on Friday, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi confirmed that discussions centred around Iran-US negotiations.

“We exchanged views and discussed the latest state of play on nuclear and sanctions lifting indirect negotiations,” said Gharibabadi in a statement on X.

He added that “Iran and the E3 are determined to sustain and make the best use of diplomacy,” noting: “We will meet again, as appropriate, to continue our dialogue.”

There was no immediate European statement regarding the meeting.

A planned meeting between Iran and the E3 in Rome on May 2 was cancelled following the postponement of indirect Iran-US nuclear negotiations.

Iran remains concerned that the European parties to the 2015 nuclear deal may trigger the so-called “snapback mechanism,” which would reinstate UN sanctions on Iran that were lifted under the agreement.