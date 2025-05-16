WORLD
2 min read
Iranian, European officials hold nuclear talks in Istanbul
Deputy foreign ministers from Iran, the UK, France and Germany convened at Iran’s Istanbul consulate to recommit to diplomacy amid stalled US talks and an October 18 snapback deadline.
Iranian, European officials hold nuclear talks in Istanbul
Iran remains concerned that European parties to the 2015 nuclear deal may trigger the “snapback” mechanism, restoring lifted UN sanctions. / Photo: AA / AA
May 16, 2025

Iranian and European officials' meeting ended in Istanbul, where they discussed the status of Iran’s nuclear programme and ways to prevent further escalation.

Following a meeting between deputy foreign ministers of Iran, the UK, France, and Germany at the Iranian Consulate General in the Turkish metropolis of Istanbul on Friday, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi confirmed that discussions centred around Iran-US negotiations.

“We exchanged views and discussed the latest state of play on nuclear and sanctions lifting indirect negotiations,” said Gharibabadi in a statement on X.

He added that “Iran and the E3 are determined to sustain and make the best use of diplomacy,” noting: “We will meet again, as appropriate, to continue our dialogue.”

There was no immediate European statement regarding the meeting.

A planned meeting between Iran and the E3 in Rome on May 2 was cancelled following the postponement of indirect Iran-US nuclear negotiations.

Iran remains concerned that the European parties to the 2015 nuclear deal may trigger the so-called “snapback mechanism,” which would reinstate UN sanctions on Iran that were lifted under the agreement.

RECOMMENDED

This mechanism expires on October 18.

If no diplomatic solution is reached before then, European nations are expected to consider invoking the clause.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi warned in a May 11 op-ed in the French daily Le Point that abusing the snapback mechanism could escalate tensions irreversibly and “mark not only the end of Europe’s role in the agreement but also a dangerous turning point.”

He also called on European nations to hold further nuclear dialogue with Iran.

Explore
Greece, France to expand military cooperation, renew defence deal
Global system under strain as impunity and geopolitical rifts deepen: UN chief
'State-sanctioned thuggery' — Senate Dems reject DHS funding over ICE killings as shutdown looms
Trump greenlights reopening of Venezuela airspace
Afghanistan rolls out $100M food security drive as hunger crisis worsens: UN
Ukraine working with SpaceX to stop Russian drones' use of Starlink: Kiev
'World's largest crisis': Nearly 9.5 million displaced inside war-torn Sudan — UNICEF
Norway to spend nearly $2B on South Korean artillery system
Türkiye denies reports of troop withdrawal from northern Syria
Türkiye records lowest-ever unemployment rate at 7.7% in December
EU eyes migration clampdown, tougher deportations and visa curbs
Russia urges US-Iran talks, warns against chaos in Middle East
Spain backs EU listing of Iran's Revolutionary Guard as 'terrorist' group, urges tough sanctions
Türkiye says Aegean warnings against Greece are issued 'indefinitely'
Ethiopia suspends Tigray flights as clashes spark fears of renewed war