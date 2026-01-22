Africa plans to play a role in shaping the emerging global system, Ghanian President John Dramani Mahama said on Thursday in Davos, Switzerland, on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum, urging the continent to rely on its initiative.

“The multilateral order and rules-based system may be under threat, but we can forge a new Coalition of the Willing based on a shared vision and mutual respect,” he said at the Accra Reset event.​​​​​​​

Countries are increasingly pursuing deals on a transactional basis, while state and non-state actors are prioritising national and parochial interests, he said, warning that the post-World War II multilateral system is “breaking down.”

Mahama said global humanitarian aid is declining, with developed countries, including in Europe, cutting overseas development assistance as they divert spending to defence amid a “new reality of an unpredictable ally across the Atlantic.”

He said many African countries are trapped in a “triple dependency,” relying on others for security decisions, health and education systems, and exporting critical minerals while capturing little of their value.