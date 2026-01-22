AFRICA
Africa intends to be at the table in the emerging global order: Ghanaian president
John Dramani Mahama says that the multilateral order and the rules-based system may be under threat, but argues that a new “Coalition of the Willing” could be forged based on a shared vision and mutual respect.
Ghana's President John Dramani Mahama addresses the 80th UNGA, at the UN headquarters in New York, US on September 25, 2025. / AP
January 22, 2026

Africa plans to play a role in shaping the emerging global system, Ghanian President John Dramani Mahama said on Thursday in Davos, Switzerland, on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum, urging the continent to rely on its initiative.

“The multilateral order and rules-based system may be under threat, but we can forge a new Coalition of the Willing based on a shared vision and mutual respect,” he said at the Accra Reset event.​​​​​​​

Countries are increasingly pursuing deals on a transactional basis, while state and non-state actors are prioritising national and parochial interests, he said, warning that the post-World War II multilateral system is “breaking down.”

Mahama said global humanitarian aid is declining, with developed countries, including in Europe, cutting overseas development assistance as they divert spending to defence amid a “new reality of an unpredictable ally across the Atlantic.”

He said many African countries are trapped in a “triple dependency,” relying on others for security decisions, health and education systems, and exporting critical minerals while capturing little of their value.

“We must negotiate as one”

“This isn't sovereignty. It is a trap, and it's getting worse,” he added.

“What if we pulled our negotiating power on critical minerals so we capture value and not just extract raw ore? What if we exercise more sovereignty over our natural resources to create prosperity for our own people?” he asked.

“We must negotiate as one,” said Mahama, warning that bargaining separately leaves us “weak,” while acting together on minerals, trade and climate finance would give us far greater leverage.

“Unity should not be just a slogan. It must be our strategy,” he added.

SOURCE:AA
