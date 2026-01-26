WAR ON GAZA
Israeli fire kills Palestinian man, wounds child in Gaza despite ceasefire
Israeli gunfire targets civilians in eastern Gaza City and western Khan Younis in areas that were supposed to be covered by the truce.
Smoke rises from the area after Israeli army carried out an air strike on Khan Younis, Gaza, on January 25, 2026 [FILE]. / AA
January 26, 2026

A Palestinian man has been killed by Israeli gunfire in the al-Tuffah neighbourhood east of Gaza City, in an area from which Israeli forces had previously withdrawn under the ceasefire agreement, medical sources have said.

The incident occurred on Monday amid the continued Israeli violations of the ceasefire in effect since October 10.

The source said that Israeli gunfire targeted Mohammed Khaled Abed, killing him with a head wound in the al-Zarqa area of al-Tuffah.

Witnesses said the al-Zarqa area had been evacuated earlier by Israeli forces under the terms of the ceasefire agreement.

In a related incident, sources said Israeli gunfire wounded a young girl, Badria Issam Saqr, in the al-Mawasi area west of Khan Younis in southern Gaza.

Palestinians say Israel is repeatedly violating the ceasefire deal, which was supposed to halt Tel Aviv’s two-year genocide that has killed more than 71,000 people, mostly women and children, and wounded nearly 171,400 others since October 2023.

According to Gaza’s Health Ministry, at least 484 people have been killed and 1,321 others injured since the fragile truce.

SOURCE:AA
