A Palestinian man has been killed by Israeli gunfire in the al-Tuffah neighbourhood east of Gaza City, in an area from which Israeli forces had previously withdrawn under the ceasefire agreement, medical sources have said.

The incident occurred on Monday amid the continued Israeli violations of the ceasefire in effect since October 10.

The source said that Israeli gunfire targeted Mohammed Khaled Abed, killing him with a head wound in the al-Zarqa area of al-Tuffah.

Witnesses said the al-Zarqa area had been evacuated earlier by Israeli forces under the terms of the ceasefire agreement.