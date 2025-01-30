POLITICS
Qatar's emir touches down in Syria in first trip since Assad's fall
Sheikh Tamim’s arrival in Damascus is the first by a foreign leader since Assad’s ouster, signalling Syria’s changing political landscape under new leadership.
Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani was received upon his arrival at Damascus International Airport by Syrian interim President Ahmed al-Sharaa, Prime Minister Mohammed al-Bashir, Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani, and Defence Minister Murhaf Abu Qasra. / AA
January 30, 2025

Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al Thani has arrived in the Syrian capital Damascus, marking the first visit by a head of state to Syria since the overthrow of the Bashar Assad regime.

Sheikh Tamim was welcomed on arrival at Damascus airport by Syria's interim President Ahmed al Sharaa, a statement by Qatar’s Emiri Diwan said on Thursday.

The visit is the first by the Qatari emir to Syria in more than 14 years and the first by an Arab or foreign head of state since December 8, 2024.

Assad, Syria’s leader for nearly 25 years, fled to Russia after anti-regime groups took control of Damascus on December 8, ending the Baath Party’s regime, which had been in power since 1963.

SOURCE:AA
