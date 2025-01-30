Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al Thani has arrived in the Syrian capital Damascus, marking the first visit by a head of state to Syria since the overthrow of the Bashar Assad regime.

Sheikh Tamim was welcomed on arrival at Damascus airport by Syria's interim President Ahmed al Sharaa, a statement by Qatar’s Emiri Diwan said on Thursday.

The visit is the first by the Qatari emir to Syria in more than 14 years and the first by an Arab or foreign head of state since December 8, 2024.