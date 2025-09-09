WAR ON GAZA
Qatar slams 'cowardly Israeli attack' on Hamas leaders in Doha
Qatar slammed Israeli strikes in Doha, describing them as a blatant violation of international law, after blasts reportedly targeted senior Hamas officials.
Smoke rises after several blasts were heard in Doha, Qatar on September 9, 2025. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa / Reuters
September 9, 2025

Qatar has condemned a “cowardly Israeli attack” on a Hamas headquarters in Doha, describing it as a violation of international law.

"The State of Qatar strongly condemns the cowardly Israeli attack that targeted residential buildings housing several members of the Political Bureau of Hamas in the Qatari capital, Doha," Qatar's foreign ministry spokesman Majed al-Ansari said in a post on X.

Al Jazeera, quoting a senior Hamas official, reported that Hamas negotiators were among those hit in the strike.

Axios, citing Israeli officials, said the explosions were an assassination attempt targeting Hamas leaders.

"Israel conducted a precise strike targeting the senior leadership of the Hamas organisation," the Israeli military said, without specifying where the strike took place.

Footage on social media showed smoke rising on the horizon, but it was not immediately clear what had exploded.

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
