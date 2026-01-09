Syria’s Defence Ministry has announced a ceasefire in several northern Aleppo neighbourhoods, saying the move is aimed at ending the military situation in the area.

According to a statement published by the Syrian Arab News Agency, the ceasefire has taken effect from 3 am local time on Friday in the Ashrafieh, Sheikh Maqsoud and Bani Zeid neighbourhoods, after authorities said control had been established in the districts.

The ministry said armed groups have been given until 9 am on Friday to leave the neighbourhoods in order to fully end the military situation.

The announcement has come after the Interior Ministry said Syrian internal security forces have begun deploying to the Ashrafieh neighbourhood, following the withdrawal of the PKK/YPG terror group.

Authorities said the deployment followed the defection of a large number of YPG members from Sheikh Maqsoud and Ashrafieh, while others fled the areas.