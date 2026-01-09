MIDDLE EAST
2 min read
Syrian Defence Ministry announces ceasefire in Aleppo neighbourhoods
Syrian Defence Ministry says armed groups have until 9 am to leave contested neighbourhoods.
Syrian Defence Ministry announces ceasefire in Aleppo neighbourhoods
Syrian authorities announce Aleppo ceasefire following deployment of internal security forces / AA
January 9, 2026

Syria’s Defence Ministry has announced a ceasefire in several northern Aleppo neighbourhoods, saying the move is aimed at ending the military situation in the area.

According to a statement published by the Syrian Arab News Agency, the ceasefire has taken effect from 3 am local time on Friday in the Ashrafieh, Sheikh Maqsoud and Bani Zeid neighbourhoods, after authorities said control had been established in the districts.

The ministry said armed groups have been given until 9 am on Friday to leave the neighbourhoods in order to fully end the military situation.

The announcement has come after the Interior Ministry said Syrian internal security forces have begun deploying to the Ashrafieh neighbourhood, following the withdrawal of the PKK/YPG terror group.

Authorities said the deployment followed the defection of a large number of YPG members from Sheikh Maqsoud and Ashrafieh, while others fled the areas.

RECOMMENDED

The Syrian army has also carried out heavy and focused shelling of YPG positions in Aleppo, which authorities said was in retaliation for attacks by the group that killed at least nine civilians and wounded dozens.

On 10 March 2025, the Syrian presidency announced the signing of an agreement aimed at integrating the SDF into state institutions, reaffirming Syria’s territorial unity and rejecting any attempts at division.

Officials said YPG terror group has not taken meaningful steps to implement the terms of that agreement in the months since.

The government has stepped up efforts to restore and maintain security across the country since the ouster of Bashar al-Assad’s regime on 8 December 2024, after 24 years in power.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
Explore
Russia will take measures, 'including military ones', if Greenland militarised: Lavrov
Multiple deaths as Cyclone Gezani hits Madagascar's east coast
Türkiye's Erdogan urges unity, lasting peace in Syria, warns against 'maximalist demands'
Ethiopia seeks united Africa against external pressure
Britney Spears sells music catalogue rights: US media
Myanmar junta air strikes kill five civilians as conflict escalates
US grand jury refuses to indict Democrats over military 'illegal orders' video
Philippines urges China to keep rhetoric 'calm' as tensions rise
UNRWA chief condemns Israel's West Bank actions as 'blow to international law'
Australia demands charges over Israel's Gaza strike that killed Australian aid worker
Britain to reinforce Norway with more troops over Russia concerns
US cautions Bangladesh over China ties, offers alternative defence support
Indonesia's Mount Semeru erupts five times, sends ash 1,000 metres high
'It's time to get aggressive': Bodycam footage undermines DHS account of Chicago shooting
South Korea, Netherlands launch trade and AI talks