Syria’s Defence Ministry has announced a ceasefire in several northern Aleppo neighbourhoods, saying the move is aimed at ending the military situation in the area.
According to a statement published by the Syrian Arab News Agency, the ceasefire has taken effect from 3 am local time on Friday in the Ashrafieh, Sheikh Maqsoud and Bani Zeid neighbourhoods, after authorities said control had been established in the districts.
The ministry said armed groups have been given until 9 am on Friday to leave the neighbourhoods in order to fully end the military situation.
The announcement has come after the Interior Ministry said Syrian internal security forces have begun deploying to the Ashrafieh neighbourhood, following the withdrawal of the PKK/YPG terror group.
Authorities said the deployment followed the defection of a large number of YPG members from Sheikh Maqsoud and Ashrafieh, while others fled the areas.
The Syrian army has also carried out heavy and focused shelling of YPG positions in Aleppo, which authorities said was in retaliation for attacks by the group that killed at least nine civilians and wounded dozens.
On 10 March 2025, the Syrian presidency announced the signing of an agreement aimed at integrating the SDF into state institutions, reaffirming Syria’s territorial unity and rejecting any attempts at division.
Officials said YPG terror group has not taken meaningful steps to implement the terms of that agreement in the months since.
The government has stepped up efforts to restore and maintain security across the country since the ouster of Bashar al-Assad’s regime on 8 December 2024, after 24 years in power.