The pro-Israel "blacklist" group, Canary Mission, which spies on pro-Palestine and anti-genocide activists on the University of Pennsylvania's campus, has been funded by a school trustee, according to a report.

The Intercept publication revealed that a tax document showed the Israel-based Canary Mission received $100,000 in 2023 from the Natan and Lidia Peisach Family Foundation, whose treasurer is Jaime Peisach, the husband of Penn trustee Cheryl Peisach.

"It’s profoundly inappropriate for a trustee's spouse to engage in that sort of activity," Anne Norton, a political science professor at Penn, told the Intercept.

"I’d ask if someone is doing harm to the university fundraising, to the work of the faculty, to the students — for such a person to do this is reprehensible," said Norton.

Canary Mission has released several highly-produced online dossiers falsely alleging anti-Semitism by pro-Palestine groups, which essentially outed those participating in the pro-Palestine protests into the public domain.

The group's tactics have been criticised for instigating cyberbullying against students expressing their First Amendment right to free speech in addition to "blacklisting" students from future job prospects and their careers.