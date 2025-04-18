US President Donald Trump announced plans to reclassify tens of thousands of federal workers as "at-will" employees under a new category, Schedule Policy/Career, that would allow agencies to fire civil servants who don’t align with his policy agenda.

"Following my Day One Executive Order, the Office of Personnel Management will be issuing new Civil Service Regulations for career government employees," Trump posted on Truth Social on Friday.

"Career government employees, working on policy matters, will be classified as ‘Schedule Policy/Career’ and will be held to the highest standards of conduct and performance."

The move revives and expands Trump’s previous "Schedule F" initiative, aiming to strip civil service protections from policy-related roles.

A White House memo said the change would affect roughly 50,000 workers, or 2 percent of the federal workforce, and overturn Biden-era protections.