Israel said on Wednesday that forensic tests showed that the remains retrieved from Gaza the day before were "not linked" to the last two dead captives held in the Palestinian territory.

In a statement, the office of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said: "Following the completion of the identification process at the National Centre of Forensic Medicine, it was determined that the findings brought yesterday for examination from the Gaza Strip are not linked to any of the fallen hostages."

On Tuesday, Israeli police said they had received the presumed remains of one of the remaining captives and escorted what they called "the coffin of the fallen hostage" to the forensic centre.

Netanyahu's office had said earlier that Israel received "findings" through the Red Cross inside Gaza.

Progress on captive returns under phase one

While Hamas released the living captives it held in Gaza as part of a US-brokered ceasefire deal with Israel, the process of returning the remains of the deceased captives has dragged on.

The Palestinian resistance group has blamed difficulties in finding the remains beneath the sea of rubble created by the war with Israel.