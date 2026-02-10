Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday that there was no reason to be enthusiastic about US President Donald Trump's pressure on Europe and Ukraine as there was still a long way to go in talks on peace in Ukraine.

"There is still a long way to go," Lavrov was quoted as saying by Russian news agency RIA.

Lavrov said that Trump had put Ukraine and Europe in their places but that such a move was no reason to embrace an "enthusiastic perception" of the situation.

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko said that any deal would have to exclude NATO membership for Ukraine and rule out the deployment of foreign troops in Ukraine, Izvestia reported.