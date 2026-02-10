EUROPE
Still a long way to go in talks on Ukraine: Russia's Lavrov
Lavrov says Trump has put Ukraine and Europe in their places but such a move is no reason to embrace an 'enthusiastic perception' of the situation.
February 10, 2026

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday that there was no reason to be enthusiastic about US President Donald Trump's pressure on Europe and Ukraine as there was still a long way to go in talks on peace in Ukraine.

"There is still a long way to go," Lavrov was quoted as saying by Russian news agency RIA.

Lavrov said that Trump had put Ukraine and Europe in their places but that such a move was no reason to embrace an "enthusiastic perception" of the situation.

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko said that any deal would have to exclude NATO membership for Ukraine and rule out the deployment of foreign troops in Ukraine, Izvestia reported.

The United States has brokered talks between Russia and Ukraine on various different drafts of a plan for ending the war in Ukraine, but no deal has yet been reached despite Trump's repeated promises to clinch one.

At stake is how to end the deadliest war in Europe since World War II, the future of Ukraine, the extent to which European powers are sidelined, and whether or not a peace deal brokered by the United States will endure.

Russia started its war against Ukraine in February 2022 after eight years of fighting in eastern Ukraine, triggering the biggest confrontation between Moscow and the West since the depths of the Cold War.

