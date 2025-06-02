Hundreds of illegal Israeli settlers forced their way into the Al-Aqsa Mosque complex in occupied East Jerusalem on Monday to celebrate the Jewish holiday of Shavuot, a Palestinian agency said.

The Islamic Endowment Department in Jerusalem said in a statement that more than 500 illegal settlers entered the holy site in groups under the protection of Israeli forces.

Eyewitnesses told Anadolu that the settlers entered the flashpoint site through the Al-Mugharbah Gate, west of the holy mosque.

According to the official Palestinian news agency Wafa, the illegal settlers performed provocative Talmudic rituals at the mosque's gates to mark Shavuot, also known as the Feast of Weeks.

Since 2003, Israel has allowed illegal Jewish settlers into the flashpoint compound almost on a daily basis with the exception of Fridays and Saturdays.