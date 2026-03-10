Galatasaray took a major step toward the quarterfinals of the UEFA Champions League with a 1-0 victory over Liverpool in the first leg of their round-of-16 tie in Istanbul.
Midfielder Mario Lemina stunned the visitors early, firing home in the seventh minute to give the Turkish side a fast start in front of a roaring home crowd on Tuesday.
Galatasaray dominated much of the first half, controlling possession and creating several opportunities that could have extended their lead. Liverpool struggled to break through the hosts’ organised defence as the Istanbul side dictated the tempo of the game.
The result leaves the Turkish champions with a narrow but valuable advantage heading into the return leg.
Anfield showdown awaits
The decisive second leg will be played on March 18 at Anfield in the English city of Liverpool.
A draw would be enough for Galatasaray to advance to the quarterfinals, while Liverpool must win to keep their Champions League hopes alive.
Confidence after Juventus upset
Galatasaray entered the tie with momentum after eliminating Italian giants Juventus in the previous round.
The upset victory over the Turin side boosted confidence in Istanbul and reinforced the Turkish club’s ambitions of making a deep run in Europe’s top competition.
With a slim lead and belief growing, Galatasaray now turn their focus to the challenge awaiting it in England.