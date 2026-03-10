Galatasaray took a major step toward the quarterfinals of the UEFA Champions League with a 1-0 victory over Liverpool in the first leg of their round-of-16 tie in Istanbul.

Midfielder Mario Lemina stunned the visitors early, firing home in the seventh minute to give the Turkish side a fast start in front of a roaring home crowd on Tuesday.

Galatasaray dominated much of the first half, controlling possession and creating several opportunities that could have extended their lead. Liverpool struggled to break through the hosts’ organised defence as the Istanbul side dictated the tempo of the game.

The result leaves the Turkish champions with a narrow but valuable advantage heading into the return leg.

Anfield showdown awaits

The decisive second leg will be played on March 18 at Anfield in the English city of Liverpool.