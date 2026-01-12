Gambia's justice minister told the International Court of Justice (ICJ) on Monday that Myanmar deliberately targeted the Rohingya minority with "horrific violence" in an attempt to destroy the community.

"It is not about esoteric issues of international law. It is about real people, real stories, and a real group of human beings. The Rohingya of Myanmar. They have been targeted for destruction," Dawda Jallow told the judges.

He added that the Rohingya people were subjected to "the most horrific violence and destruction one could imagine."

The Gambia requested the ICJ declare that Myanmar breached its obligations under the convention, to order the cessation of any wrongful acts, and to ensure reparations and guarantees of non-repetition for Rohingya victims.

The court previously indicated provisional measures against Myanmar in January 2020, and both parties have since submitted written pleadings on the merits of the case.

"We did not bring this case lightly. We brought this case after reviewing credible reports of the most brutal and vicious violations imaginable inflicted upon a vulnerable group that had been dehumanised and persecuted for many years," Jallow said.