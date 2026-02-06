Israel's Olympic team has walked into the stadium during the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics opening ceremony to a smattering of boos at what had otherwise been an upbeat and festive celebration of the global winter sports extravaganza.

The four-person Israeli delegation, waving the country's flag and smiling, marched into the San Siro stadium during the parade of participating countries on Friday with the boos quickly drowned out by the loud soundtrack.

In Cortina d'Ampezzo, where a simultaneous parade was held for competitors located in the mountain cluster, Israel's athletes earned some cheers, while in Predazzo, site of the ski jumping venue, there were some boos heard.

Israeli athletes said prior to the opening ceremony they were prepared for a potentially hostile reception following Israel’s genocide in besieged Gaza.