SPORT
2 min read
Crowd boos Israeli athletes at Milan Games opening ceremony over Gaza genocide
Israeli team receives boos and unfriendly reception during Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics opening ceremony over their country's genocide of Palestinians in Gaza.
Crowd boos Israeli athletes at Milan Games opening ceremony over Gaza genocide
A smattering of boos meets Israel's four representatives at the Milan ceremony. / Reuters
February 6, 2026

Israel's Olympic team has walked into the stadium during the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics opening ceremony to a smattering of boos at what had otherwise been an upbeat and festive celebration of the global winter sports extravaganza.

The four-person Israeli delegation, waving the country's flag and smiling, marched into the San Siro stadium during the parade of participating countries on Friday with the boos quickly drowned out by the loud soundtrack.

In Cortina d'Ampezzo, where a simultaneous parade was held for competitors located in the mountain cluster, Israel's athletes earned some cheers, while in Predazzo, site of the ski jumping venue, there were some boos heard.

Israeli athletes said prior to the opening ceremony they were prepared for a potentially hostile reception following Israel’s genocide in besieged Gaza.

During the genocide Israel killed nearly 72,000 Palestinians and wounded more than 171,400. Reports suggest these figures may be an underestimation, with the total death toll possibly reaching around 200,000.

Israel, which destroyed approximately 90 percent of buildings and homes, continues to occupy more than half of Gaza.

Since the October start of a truce, Israel has killed nearly 560 Palestinians, most of them civilians, according to Gaza health officials. Palestinian resistance fighters have killed four Israeli soldiers in the same period, Israeli authorities say.

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
