The Israeli military carried out “powerful” air strikes in two villages in southern Lebanon, witnesses said, pressing its assault of near-daily attacks and breaching the truce agreement again.

There were no immediate reports of casualties in the latest strikes on Wednesday.

Earlier, the Israeli army issued an evacuation diktat for residents in two towns in southern Lebanon ahead of attacks.

Israeli military spokesperson Avichay Adraee said on X that the army will shortly attack what he called “Hezbollah military infrastructure” in Deir Kifa and Shehour in the Tyre district.

He attached a map of two sites marked in red in the towns and urged residents to “stay away” from them.

According to the official news agency NNA, students were evacuated from schools in Srifa and Shehour after the warning.