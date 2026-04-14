China has called the US blockade of the Strait of Hormuz "dangerous and irresponsible."

Washington's blockade would only "exacerbate tensions, undermine the already fragile ceasefire and further threaten the safety of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said on Tuesday during a regular news conference in Beijing, according to the China News Service.

Beijing believes that only a "comprehensive ceasefire" can fundamentally create conditions to ease tensions in the strait, Guo said.

He urged all parties to abide by the ceasefire agreement, focus on dialogue and negotiations, and take concrete steps to de-escalate the situation and restore "normal navigation" in the strait as soon as possible.

Guo also said that Beijing has consistently taken a "prudent and responsible approach" to military exports and enforces strict controls in line with its export control laws and international obligations, when asked about reports that China had provided military support to Iran.

He called the reports entirely "fabricated," stating: “If the US insists on using this as a pretext to impose additional tariffs on China, China will resolutely take countermeasures."

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Threatening with extra tariffs