An Iranian missile strike on Prince Sultan Air Base in Saudi Arabia has wounded at least 12 American troops, including two who were seriously injured, and damaged several US refueling aircraft, a media report said.
Officials said the attack also involved unmanned aerial vehicles, according to The Wall Street Journal.
The strike comes amid broader regional escalation, with US Central Command reporting that more than 300 US troops have been injured after four weeks of the war with Iran.
Secretary of State Marco Rubio said the war could continue for “another two to four weeks,” and that preventing Iran from imposing tolls on ships crossing the Strait of Hormuz would be a key post-war challenge.
He described such a move as “illegal” and “dangerous to the world.”
Separately, Israel carried out a wide-ranging attack on Iran.
Oil prices climbed above $100 per barrel following the developments, while US stocks declined after President Donald Trump paused strikes on Iran’s energy sector.
In Yemen, the Houthis signalled they could widen the war. The group, which controls much of the country, said its “fingers are on the trigger for direct military intervention” if more states join the fight against Tehran, or if the United States or Israel uses the Red Sea for operations.
Iran said on Friday it had warned three ships against transiting the Strait of Hormuz, a day after Trump extended a US deadline for Tehran to reopen the route.
In response to US and Israeli strikes, Iran controls the Strait, a key artery for global oil and gas flows, unsettling markets worldwide.
Iran has retaliated to US and Israeli attacks on its territory with waves of drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, Jordan, Iraq and Gulf countries hosting US military assets, inflicting casualties and infrastructure damage.