An Iranian missile strike on Prince Sultan Air Base in Saudi Arabia has wounded at least 12 American troops, including two who were seriously injured, and damaged several US refueling aircraft, a media report said.

Officials said the attack also involved unmanned aerial vehicles, according to The Wall Street Journal.

The strike comes amid broader regional escalation, with US Central Command reporting that more than 300 US troops have been injured after four weeks of the war with Iran.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio said the war could continue for “another two to four weeks,” and that preventing Iran from imposing tolls on ships crossing the Strait of Hormuz would be a key post-war challenge.

He described such a move as “illegal” and “dangerous to the world.”

Separately, Israel carried out a wide-ranging attack on Iran.