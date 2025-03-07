Copenhagen’s city council has approved naming of a location in the Danish capital as Palestine Square, following years of debate, public broadcaster DR reported.

A majority of 29 out of 55 council members voted in favour, and the name will officially take effect on April 1.

The proposal, initially supported in August 2023 by a coalition of left-wing parties, had been delayed due to the Israeli war in Gaza.

Ahead of the vote, thousands of emails flooded the inboxes of city officials, which some described as an organised effort to sway the decision.

The emails urged them to reject the proposal, with at least 49 of the 55 representatives targeted.

Morten Melchiors of the Conservative People's Party called it a “massive attack.”

“In one hour, I received 830 emails,” Melchiors told DR News. “The City of Copenhagen’s system registered 12,253 emails in that period, causing disruption.”

Related TRT Global - Tens of thousands attend Ramadan's 1st Friday prayer at Al-Aqsa Mosque despite Israeli restriction

Attempt to call revocation