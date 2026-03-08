The Sakirin Mosque in Istanbul city captured the world’s attention when it opened. For Zeynep, this moment was the culmination of decades of study and rediscovery, an achievement that fused her design vision with the heritage of her homeland.

Her journey, however, began in London, at the Inchbald Institute of London, where she studied History of Art and Design—and where an unexpected insight would change everything.

“Why are you looking to the West?” asked her professor. “They are all looking to your heritage for inspiration. Why don’t you look into your own roots?”

Struck to her core, Zeynep was driven to explore her own roots more deeply. Her fascination grew during visits to museums, where she encountered some of the most exquisite carpets and tiles.

When she realised they were from her homeland, something profound within her was awakened.

“This rediscovery was transformative. It allowed me to see the art, craft, and history of my own land with new eyes, and it became the anchor of my design philosophy.”

Needless to say, it was a turning point, shaping the trajectory of her life and career.

Years later, shortly after receiving the Andrew Martin International Designer of the Year Award, she was offered the project of a lifetime and made history by becoming the first woman to design a mosque, named the Sakirin Mosque in Istanbul, at the heart of its largest cemetery, Karacaahmet.

Since then, she has designed eighteen others, including in Qatar, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Kingdom of Bahrain, Germany, Kazakhstan and the UAE.

Throughout her nearly four-decade career, she has completed over 500 projects. Like herself, her team is unconventional, comprising architects, painters, interior designers, industrial designers, artists, artisans, researchers, and craftsmen, all bringing diverse perspectives.

TRT World sat down with her to discuss the influences that have shaped her vision as a designer, including her latest mosque project, The Pearl Mosque (Sheikh Hamad Bin Jassim Bin Jaber Al Thani Mosque), inspired by the late Ottoman period architecture and its finest example, Ortakoy Mosque and constructed in Qatar’s capital, Doha.

A meeting overlooking the Bosphorus

I hop on the ferry from the Asian side, swapping traffic for a peaceful ride across the Istanbul Strait. The water flickers, the wind blows, and the breeze carries the scent of a departing summer.

A few minutes uphill from the Asiyan port, nestled among lush greenery, stands a timber-clad mansion in warm red ochre tones – the headquarters of Zeynep Fadillioglu Design.

I walk through the quiet garden and enter the mansion, where I am greeted warmly by the entire team. As I am guided upstairs, the fresh breeze of the Bosphorus runs through the open windows.

Before me stands a tall, confident figure in bold colours, greeting me with a soft smile and a firm handshake. Her expression is marked by determination and warmth, much like her work.

Where I am seated, a desk is covered with design books. She has received many global accolades.

She shows me her own name listed among the greats, including Frank Lloyd Wright, in the Interior Corner. “I am the only person to be mentioned in this list from our country.” she proudly proclaims.

Zeynep has stood on the cusp of a number of borders, where the traditional meets the modern, where the trained meets the experimentalist.

She has moved courageously along these fault lines, guided by curiosity and a focus to produce in ways that bridge through creativity and imagination.

She credits Istanbul, home to a mosaic of influences, for laying the foundation for her aesthetic eye.

“I grew up in Yenikoy, on the European shore of the Bosphorus, in a waterfront house designed by Garabet Amira Balyan, the architect of the Ottoman palaces, including Dolmabahce,” she says.

“From an early age, I was surrounded not only by the architectural elegance and craftsmanship of this remarkable home, but also by the richness of Istanbul itself—a city shaped by civilizations, layered with cultures, and constantly inspiring with its diversity.”

The defining challenge of her career came when she was commissioned to design a mosque in a contemporary architectural language.

The Sakirin Example: Can mosque design be modern?

The Ottomans had displayed their greatest artistic achievements in mosques, fueled by the power of patronage.

“I wanted for the public to have an experience for the highest arts and materials that was in the spirit of this time.”

And so, she took on the task of building a modern designed mosque for the Sakir family with equal excitement and determination.

But what did a modern designed mosque look like? There were no examples she could find, apart from the 1957 drawing by Vedat Dalokay for the mosque in the capital, Ankara, which she liked very much.

She immersed herself in the project, meeting with theologians to discuss the religious principles to be respected in the construction of a mosque, as well as with historians of Islamic art.

Of course, it also involved her travelling throughout Türkiye and other parts of the Muslim world to see firsthand different kinds of mosques, her favourites being some of the earliest ones, demonstrating a simple yet peaceful aesthetic.

She was inspired by Frank Gehry’s use of metal cladding in the mosque's exterior. In application, she reimagined it and chose a grey stone, locally sourced in Kayseri, a material that had long been used in the making of homes across Türkiye.

She opened the walls entirely, welcoming the cemetery's beautiful greenery.

“It didn’t need to be closed. Were it on Istiklal Caddesi, certainly this wouldn’t be possible. The worshippers would be bothered by the noise coming from the outside.”