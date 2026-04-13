Democratic Representative Eric Swalwell has suspended his campaign for California governor following sexual assault allegations that he denied.

"I will fight the serious, false allegations that have been made — but that’s my fight, not a campaign’s," Swalwell said on X.

His announcement came as Democrats quickly abandoned him after the allegations were published lately that he had sexually assaulted a woman twice, including when she worked for him.

A woman said Swalwell sexually assaulted her in 2019 and 2024, stating that in both cases she was too intoxicated to consent.

Though Swalwell denied the account, suggesting they are part of a political attack, he apologized to his wife and supporters for "mistakes in judgment" in his past.

Political fallout

A growing number of Democrats urged the congressman both to quit the race and resign his seat in Congress.

Fellow California Reps. Jared Huffman, Ro Khanna and Sam Liccardo said Swalwell should resign, as did Rep. Pramila Jayapal.