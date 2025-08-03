An opinion poll has revealed a sharp decline in public trust in Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, his government, and the army.

A survey by the Institute for National Security Studies, a Tel Aviv-based research institution, showed on Sunday that 76 percent of Israelis have lost trust in Netanyahu's government, which has been in power since December 2022.

It found that public trust in the government fell from 30 percent to 23 percent during Israel’s 12-day war on Iran, which broke out on June 13, while trust in Netanyahu himself dropped from 35 percent to 30 percent.

According to the poll, the war on Iran also affected citizens’ trust in the Israeli army, as it dropped from 83 percent to 77 percent.

Confidence in Army Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir also fell from 69 percent to 62 percent, and in the army spokesperson, from 63 percent to 56.5 percent.

Related TRT Global - Israeli opposition slams 'failed prime minister' Netanyahu for sacrificing soldiers to stay in power

Prolonging war to maintain power

The survey showed that 28 percent of Israelis don’t believe in the possibility of a “victory” in Gaza, and only 53 percent see the army’s main goals of ending Hamas’ rule and returning hostages as totally or mostly achieved.