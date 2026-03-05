Israeli warplanes carried out fresh air strikes on several locations in southern Lebanon on Thursday, Lebanese media reported.

The state-run National News Agency (NNA) said warplanes struck the outskirts of Deir Seryan and Adaisseh in the Marjayoun district.

Additional air strikes targeted the towns of Tallousa and Touline, also in the south.

In the Nabatieh area, Israeli fighter jets launched raids on the towns of Jibchit and Nabatieh al Fawqa, while a similar strike hit Zawtar al Gharbiya and the area between Abba and Jibchit.

NNA also reported an air strike on the Universities neighbourhood in the city of Nabatieh.

Separately, a vehicle was struck on the Zahle-Karak highway, according to the agency.

Meanwhile, the Israeli army on Thursday renewed its warning for residents of southern Lebanon to evacuate areas south of the Litani River, including the cities of Tyre and Bint Jbeil, and move north of the river ahead of upcoming attacks.

In a post on X, Israeli army spokesperson Avichay Adraee warned all residents of southern Lebanon to “immediately move north of the Litani River.”

Adraee said the warning also includes residents of the cities of Tyre and Bint Jbeil and pledged to “act forcefully” against Hezbollah.

He warned that “anyone located near Hezbollah members, facilities or combat equipment puts their life at risk.”

Adraee expanded the warning to include any home he claimed was “used by Hezbollah for military purposes.”