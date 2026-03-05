WORLD
Israel launches renewed air strikes on southern Lebanon amid escalation
Multiple Israeli raids hit towns in the Marjayoun and Nabatieh districts, along with artillery shelling in the Jezzine area.
Smoke rises after the Israeli army carries out strikes targeting southern Lebanon, on March 04 2026. / AA
Israeli warplanes carried out fresh air strikes on several locations in southern Lebanon on Thursday, Lebanese media reported.

The state-run National News Agency (NNA) said warplanes struck the outskirts of Deir Seryan and Adaisseh in the Marjayoun district.

Additional air strikes targeted the towns of Tallousa and Touline, also in the south.

In the Nabatieh area, Israeli fighter jets launched raids on the towns of Jibchit and Nabatieh al Fawqa, while a similar strike hit Zawtar al Gharbiya and the area between Abba and Jibchit.

NNA also reported an air strike on the Universities neighbourhood in the city of Nabatieh.

Separately, a vehicle was struck on the Zahle-Karak highway, according to the agency.

Meanwhile, the Israeli army on Thursday renewed its warning for residents of southern Lebanon to evacuate areas south of the Litani River, including the cities of Tyre and Bint Jbeil, and move north of the river ahead of upcoming attacks.

In a post on X, Israeli army spokesperson Avichay Adraee warned all residents of southern Lebanon to “immediately move north of the Litani River.”

Adraee said the warning also includes residents of the cities of Tyre and Bint Jbeil and pledged to “act forcefully” against Hezbollah.

He warned that “anyone located near Hezbollah members, facilities or combat equipment puts their life at risk.”

Adraee expanded the warning to include any home he claimed was “used by Hezbollah for military purposes.”

Ceasefire violations

On Wednesday, the Israeli army warned all residents of southern Lebanon to evacuate immediately and head north of the Litani River.

In recent months, Israeli far-right circles have called for occupying areas south of the Litani River and establishing a “security zone” there.

The situation escalated in Lebanon on Monday after Hezbollah targeted a military site in northern Israel with rockets and drones in response to ongoing Israeli air strikes and the killing of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei in a US-Israeli attack.

The Israeli army launched a series of air strikes in response, killing at least 72 people and injuring nearly 450 others.

The military also launched a ground incursion into southern Lebanon.

Israel has repeatedly violated a November 2024 ceasefire agreement with Lebanon, carrying out near-daily strikes that have left hundreds dead and wounded.

Israel began its offensive against Lebanon in October 2023 and escalated it into a full-scale war in September 2024, killing more than 4,000 people and wounding around 17,000.

