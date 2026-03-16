Explosions echoed across Beirut early on Monday as Israel struck the Lebanese capital. It also launched a new wave of attacks on Tehran, while Dubai was forced to temporarily close its airport after an Iranian drone hit a fuel tank.

Since being attacked by the United States and Israel more than two weeks ago, Iran has been regularly hitting Israel, American bases and its Gulf Arab neighbours' energy infrastructure with drones and missiles.

It has also effectively stopped shipping traffic in the Strait of Hormuz, through which a fifth of the world's oil is transported, giving rise to growing fears of a global energy crisis and putting pressure on Washington as consumers are already feeling the pain at the pump.

Brent crude, the international standard, remained stubbornly over $100 a barrel on Monday. It was at $104 in early trading, up nearly 45 percent since the US and Israel attacked Iran on February 28. It has spiked as high as about $120 during the conflict.

President Donald Trump said he has made demands to about seven countries to send warships to keep the Strait of Hormuz open, but his appeals have brought no commitments. His party is growingly concerned that rising prices for American consumers will hurt the Republicans in elections this fall.

“I’m demanding that these countries come in and protect their own territory, because it is their own territory,” Trump told reporters as he flew back to Washington from Florida aboard Air Force One. He did not identify the countries, but has previously appealed to China, France, Japan, South Korea and Britain.

Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi called claims that his country may be seeking a negotiated end to the war “delusional,” saying in a social media post early Monday that his country was seeking neither “truce nor talks.”

“Our Powerful Armed Forces will keep firing until POTUS realises that illegal war he's imposing on both Americans and Iranians is wrong and must never be repeated,” he wrote on X.

Related TRT World - Israel's shelling of fuel depots in Tehran 'violates international law': Iran

Iran hits Dubai airport

As morning broke on Monday, a drone hit a fuel tank near Dubai International Airport, the world's busiest for international passenger traffic, causing a large fire.

Firefighters were able to contain the blaze, and there were no injuries reported, but the airport temporarily suspended all flights.

Iran has fired hundreds of missiles and drones towards Gulf countries hosting US military assets since the war began.

Emirati authorities say most have been intercepted by air defences, though debris and some drones have fallen inside the country.

Iranian officials have recently accused the UAE of allowing its territory to be used for attacks against Iran. Emirati officials have rejected the allegations as misleading and said the country’s actions have been defensive.

Saudi Arabia, meanwhile, said it had intercepted a wave of 61 more drones sent at its eastern region, home to major oil installations.

Israel’s military said early Monday that Iran launched missiles towards Israel as well.

Israel’s military says Iran is firing cluster bombs that can evade some air defences and scatter submunitions across multiple locations.