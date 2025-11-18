German Chancellor Friedrich Merz has rubbed Brazilians the wrong way with disparaging comments about the COP30 host city of Belem.

The hot and humid Amazonian city, with limited infrastructure, is hosting tens of thousands of participants from around the world for the UN climate talks.

Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva had brushed off concerns about the location and highlighted the need to put the world's largest tropical rainforest at the centre of the talks.

However, the conservative Merz, returning from a leaders' summit, appeared less than impressed.

"We live in one of the most beautiful countries in the world. I asked journalists who accompanied me to Brazil last week: 'Who among you would want to stay here?' No one raised their hand," Merz said in Berlin.

"Everyone was delighted to be back in Germany and to have left that place."

His comments angered local authorities and some Brazilians on social media jokingly compared it to Germany's infamous humiliation of Brazil at the 2014 World Cup — when the national team lost by seven goals to one.

Brazilian officials hit back against ‘arrogance’