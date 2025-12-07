A group of soldiers in Benin claimed on Sunday that they had seized power, announcing the removal of President Patrice Talon on national television.

Calling themselves the “Military Committee for Refoundation” (CMR), they said they had appointed Lt. Col. Pascal Tigri to lead the country.

"Mr Patrice Talon is removed from office as president of the republic," CMR said on state television.

Talon, a former businessman who has been in office since 2016 and re-elected in 2021, was due to step down next April at the end of his second term—a rare voluntary transfer of power in the region.

The French Embassy reported gunfire near the presidential residence at Camp Guezo and urged citizens to stay indoors “while the situation is fully clarified.”

‘Situation under control’